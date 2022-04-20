Wimal tells new Cabinet to quit as Government has lost moral right to Govern

National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa told Parliament yesterday (April 19) that the government had lost its moral right to govern the country.

“The government no longer has a moral right to govern. Soon the public servants would not listen to the government. The newly-appointed ministers would not be able to get the officials to perform since they know that this government is without legitimacy. It is only a matter of time before this entire government collapses.”

Weerawansa said that the seniors in the government, who had been relegated to the backbenches for the new ministers to be brought to the front seats, should take the responsibility for the present crisis. “Those including Namal Rajapaksa, who have now been assigned seats in the back, were the ministers when we pointed out this crisis would be inevitable. On 02 March, we pointed out that the country was heading for a crisis. A dual citizen in the Cabinet said that there would be no crisis. The senior ministers sided with the dual citizen. The following day we were removed from the Cabinet. Now, the former ministers can understand that what we predicted has come to pass.

“Today they are in uncertain positions because they chose to go by what the dual citizen said.”

Weerawansa said that the current situation in the country was shocking. “People have taken to the streets and are blocking roads. Civil disobedience has started. This could lead to bloodshed.

“All 225 MPs are bound by the responsibility of bringing the situation under control. Therefore, we should stop finding faults in each other and must put our heads together to find a way out of this crisis.”

(Source: The Island)