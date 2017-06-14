Government does not care about the people – Namal
MP Namal Rajapaksa stated that the government does not have the livelihoods of the people of the country on their mind, given that 8 disastrous events have happened in the space of two years.
He added that individuals affected by the Aranayaka landslides are still living in temporary shelters, almost an year after the incident had occurred.
Rajapaksa further added government has not made the time to take to the people affected by the circumstances, and that if they cared about the people as much as they say they do, the government wouldn’t have let the victims suffer in temporary shelters.
(Ada Derana)
Come on Namal. When you were in power did you care about people? Thanks to you guys Yaha Palanaya came to power. Irony is you all are doing the same.
Moda kolla, we know how you robed government money from port city.
You think Sri Lankans are donkey , You canot cheat people with these kinds of things.