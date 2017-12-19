Public transportation requires expansion – Champika Ranawaka

Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka stated that the public transportation network requires expansion to resolve the problems faced by the general public.

The Minister pointed out that there are over 6,200,000 vehicles currently being used within Sri Lanka.

Speaking to a gathering in Kandy, Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka stated that the general public should be encouraged to use public transport rather than their own private vehicles.

