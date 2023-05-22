09th May Violence: Petition against Shavendra Silva, IGP and others withdrawn
A petition demanding an investigation into the violence that spread across Sri Lanka on May 09, 2022 that led to the torching of several houses of politicians, was withdrawn on Monday (May 22).
A petition was filed by 39 politicians led by Minister Bandula Gunawardena before the Court of Appeal against former Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne and several others for their alleged failure to prevent violence following the attack on Galle Face protesters on May 9, 2022.
The petitioners decided to withdraw their application after the Public Security Minister informed the court that a methodical investigation will be held regarding these incidents.
President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena appearing for the petitioners noted that the submissions were sufficient, and thus sought the permission of the court to withdraw the petition.
When is this ‘Methodical Investigation Will be held?” . We already knew this initial investigation petition submitted by 39 politicians was just a ‘Storm in the Tea Cup”!!