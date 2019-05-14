Nine persons have been arrested over inciting violence in the Minuwangoda area, yesterday (13), stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The arrestees have been produced before the Minuwangoda Magistrate’s Court earlier today (14).

Accordingly, they have been remanded until the 29th of May, said the Police.

They have been taken into custody under Emergency Regulations and the provisions of the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights Act.

Police said that these persons can obtain bail only by submitting applications to the High Court someday.