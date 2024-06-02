Bus driver arrested for driving on railway track to avoid traffic

Posted by Editor on June 2, 2024 - 8:13 pm

The driver of a private bus that was driven along the Kelani Valley railway track at Puwakpitiya has been arrested in Embilipitiya, according to the police.

The arrest followed a video shared on social media on Sunday (June 2), showing the bus, which operates on the Embilipitiya to Colombo route, driving on the railway track to apparently avoid road traffic.

Police Spokesman DIG Nihal Thalduwa also confirmed that the bus has been taken into police custody.