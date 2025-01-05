Cabinet to review Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka
A proposal to appoint a committee to evaluate the Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka is set to be tabled at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow (January 6), according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Energy.
The projects focus on constructing wind power plants in the Mannar and Pooneryn areas, with a combined capacity to generate 484 megawatts of electricity.
These projects were previously approved under an agreement by the previous administration, which included a tariff of 8.26 US cents per unit of electricity.
The newly proposed committee will thoroughly review the terms and conditions of the agreement, including the estimated costs of the projects.
This follows an earlier study conducted by a committee appointed by the Ministry of Energy to examine the feasibility of these wind power projects.
The Ministry aims to ensure that the agreement and associated terms align with the country’s energy and economic priorities.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- CBSL extends suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited by six months January 5, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police launch traffic operations under Clean Sri Lanka program January 5, 2025
- Cabinet to review Adani Group’s wind energy projects in Sri Lanka January 5, 2025
- Sri Lanka to produce affordable, high-quality alcoholic beverages January 4, 2025
- Sri Lanka Police deny fake audio on cleanliness regulations January 4, 2025
Great! Please look into the visa deal too. A ‘foreign company’ approaching the Minister of National Security and the minister and the cabinet put all the proper procures to be followed into the bin and give what the company wanted and allowing to pocket US$ 10-15 from each tourist coming to SL. Check for the bribes.