Court issue order regarding distribution of gas cylinders

The Court of Appeal directed the two liquefied petroleum gas companies Litro Gas Lanka Limited and Laugfs Gas PLC in Sri Lanka to only distribute the products that are in compliance with the standards approved by the Sri Lanka Standards Institution (SLSI).

Delivering an order today (17), the Court of Appeal has also ordered gas companies to recall the gas cylinders that do not meet the SLSI standards but have been released to the market.

In addition, the gas companies were ordered by the Court to NOT charge consumers when replacing the recalled gas cylinders, with new ones that are approved by the Sri Lanka Standards Institute.

The order was made when an application against the gas issue was taken up today (17) and it was fixed for 26th January 2022.