Dhammika Perera ready to enter Presidential race if SLPP nominates him
Posted by Editor on July 5, 2024 - 1:30 pm
Billionaire businessman and MP Dhammika Perera says he is ready to run in the upcoming Presidential Election if the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) decides.
He made this statement at the opening of the SLPP Trade Union office in Colombo.
With SLPP General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam present, Perera stated that the party needs to choose their candidate for this year’s Presidential Election.
“I am waiting for the party’s decision. I am also preparing for a successful campaign and working on an economic recovery plan,” he said.
Welcome, Mr Perera; you are entitled to contest the Presidency as a citizen.
It’s crucial, Mr. Perera, that you engage with the tax collectors in the Government. This will ensure you have the necessary up-to-date clearance for yourself, your family, all your businesses, and even the Directors in your businesses. It’s a responsible step that will prepare you for the journey ahead.
The big IF, Mr Perera, is when the ruffian mouthpieces in Pohottu will listen to your plea.
The Nation would like to have a young, literate, brainy, and communicative person of the caliber of British PM Rishi Sunak.
The pot-bellied elderly persons who consistently suffer from constipation and gas relief are no good.
The only young person who fits my expectations is Ruwan Wijewardane.