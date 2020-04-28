Former Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella has requested the government to establish a coronavirus testing centre in all nine provinces.

Speaking at a media briefing Kiriella said the governments lockdown measures have been ineffective.

Kiriella stated that the Opposition as well as the World Health Organisation from the inception stated that the main method to contain the spread of the coronavirus is increasing testing capacities.

He noted that while funds required for testing was not a concern to the government owing to foreign donations, he urged the government to increase testing in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

(Source: News Radio)