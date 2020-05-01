Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday stressed that the government is committed to safeguarding the working population from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world.

The Prime Minister in a message to mark the International Workers’ Day, which falls today said the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the country that it should have a unique economic policy and a self sufficient economy as a solution to the emerging situation.

He said that the Government which has been following this policy by safeguarding state sector and building up a national economy is greatly encouraged by these ideas taking root in the society.

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing into question the viability of the open economic system accepted by the world so far . It is also teaching us that Sri Lanka too should change the economic policy followed so far, he said.

(Source: Daily News)