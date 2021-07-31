Identify those not vaccinated – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed officials to conduct an island wide survey on those who have not obtained any vaccine against COVID-19.

Speaking at a meeting held with the Special Committee on Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak regarding the vaccination drive and future plans, at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday, the Head of State instructed officials to conduct the survey at Divisional Secretariat level and obtain a report within several days.

Based on studies conducted into the details of COVID infected patients and the deaths resulting from the virus, it has been revealed that close to 95% were not vaccinated.

The President highlighted the need to look into those who have not taken the vaccine though vaccines were made available, and to encourage them to get vaccinated.

The President said it is the public’s duty to follow health guidelines in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to obtain the vaccine expeditiously.

The Covid Committee also paid attention to making it mandatory for people visiting government institutions and public places in the future to have the card certifying that they have been vaccinated.

(Source: News Radio)