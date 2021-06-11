Islandwide travel restrictions extended until June 21

Island-wide travel restrictions have been extended until 4:00 AM on the 21st of June.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the decision to extend the on-going travel restrictions was taken after considering the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

The travel restrictions, which are currently in effect across the island, had been initially extended until June 07 and once again extended until 4:00 AM on June 14.

However, it has now been decided that travel restriction would not be lifted on June 14 and that instead it would continue until 4:00 AM on June 21.

He noted that even though the travel restrictions extended apparel factories, construction services, essential services can operate.

In addition, economic centers in the country can only open on designated dates.