Lankan Airlines passengers to arrive the airport 3 hours early
Posted in Local News
SriLankan Airlines wish to inform all passengers, to arrive at the airport three hours prior to the departure time effective today, 17th May 2018, 12.00pm onwards until further notice.
Issuing a press release the airline says this request taken to minimize delays that may arise due to ‘work to rule’ trade union action carried out by the Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officer’s Association.
(Government News Portal)