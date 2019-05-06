The second academic term for school children in grade 6 and above classes, commenced today. The three Armed Forces, Police, Civil Security Officers, Parents and Old boys gathered at their respective schools to provide protection.

Only 200 students attended Royal College, Colombo today. Our correspondent said teachers reported to work as usual while Police, Sri Lanka Army were deployed for the security. Western Province Governor Azath Sally was also present at the school premises to inspect the security.

Low student turnout was also reported from the following schools:

Ananda College Colombo

Ananda Balika Vidyalaya

Girls High School Mount Lavinia

Buddhist Girl’s College in Mount Lavinia

Visaka Vidyalaya

3000 students are receiving education at the Galhitiyawa Madhya Maha Vidyalaya, however our correspondent said 50 students attended school today. He further noted, the attendance of teachers was also low today. 20 students from Hemamali Vidyalaya and 50 students from Yashodara Balika Vidyalaya attended school today.

(News1st)