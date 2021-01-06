Jan 06 2021 January 6, 2021 January 6, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Two persons arrested with 1,100kg of illegally imported turmeric

Two suspects have been arrested in the area of Modara while in possession of a smuggled-in consignment of turmeric, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

During a raid carried out by the officers of Modara Police, a total of 1,128kg of turmeric concealed in 24 parcels was taken into custody along with a lorry.

Police suspect that the turmeric consignment was brought to Sri Lanka via sea routes.

The suspects are due to be produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrates Court today.

