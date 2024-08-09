Sarath Fonseka resigns as SJB Chairman
Posted by Editor on August 9, 2024 - 11:53 am
Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has resigned as Chairman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today (August 9).
SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara confirmed that Fonseka’s resignation letter has been received.
On Monday, August 5, Fonseka deposited funds to contest the 2024 Presidential Election as an independent candidate.
On July 25, Fonseka officially announced his candidacy, stating, “A lot of people have asked me to contest in the presidential election, and I am looking forward to accepting the call of the people of Sri Lanka.”
That’s super news.
Sajith-Jalanai-Balavegaya loses the last remaining able leader.