Sarath Weerasekara sworn as Minister of Public Security

Rear Admiral Dr. Sarath Weerasekara has been sworn in as the new Minister of Public Security a short while ago.

He took oath as the new Minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, President’s Media Division stated.

Sarath Weerasekara has been serving at the State Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs.

Meanwhile, Chamal Rajapaksa has been sworn in as State Minister of State Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management.