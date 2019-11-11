Several UNP stalwarts to join SLPP soon – Mahinda
Posted in Local News
A number of UNP stalwarts would join the SLPP soon, Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday.
Opposition Leader Rajapaksa said that he would not reveal their names as it might expose them to danger. “These people are tired of the way the government has been operating.”
He also said that there was a conflict between the older and younger generations in the UNP.
“These young politicians want to take over the party and hold key positions. This has offended the older generation of UNP politicians and they will join us”
(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)
Oh no, this can be also the bad news we were afraid of! We all know what good these “UNP Stalwarts” did to the country over the past 5 years! 1) Terrorism was allowed to flourish once again in the country, with horrific consequences in loss of human lives (including of foreigners, a hitherto unseen horror!) and body-blow to tourism and foreign investor-confidence, all but killing for good the already struggling economy 2) Economy went to the dogs, with a pathetic and steady decline in the nation’s GDP growth rate over the past 5 years.
Some ‘Stalwarts’ there are uh? I really value used toilet paper more!