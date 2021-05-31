Sri Lanka bars inbound passengers from Vietnam

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka says individuals who visited Vietnam during the past 14 days will not be allowed entry to Sri Lanka until further notice.

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka Themiya Abeywickrama says that all airlines have been informed of this decision.

He said the prohibition includes those arriving from Vietnam on transit to Sri Lanka as well.

Decision was taken after Vietnam discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the United Kingdom.