Sri Lanka Donates $1 Million to assist Gaza’s conflict-affected Children

Posted by Editor on April 1, 2024 - 3:55 pm

The Government of Sri Lanka donated USD 1 million to assist children impacted by the conflicts in the Gaza Strip.

The donation was formally transferred to the Government of Palestine through the United Nations’ official channel, overseen by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (April 01).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe personally presented the donation cheque to Mr. Zuhair M.H. Zaid, the Palestinian Ambassador in Sri Lanka.

This contribution adds to the growing support for the Children of Gaza Fund, initiated by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to provide aid to affected children in the Gaza Strip.

In response to the President’s call to allocate funds from ministries and government institutions for this cause, the initial USD 1 million donated to the fund has been transferred to the Palestinian government in the first phase.

Furthermore, in response to the President’s call to support the “Children of Gaza Fund,” over Rs. 20 million has been contributed.

These funds are scheduled to be formally transferred to the Palestinian government in the coming days.

Donors are encouraged to participate in this initiative before the deadline of April 30, 2024. Contributions can be made by depositing donations to the Bank of Ceylon (Account number: 7040016), Taprobane Branch (Branch code: 747), before the aforementioned date.

Donors are requested to send the relevant deposit receipt via WhatsApp to 077-9730396, as instructed by the President’s Office.

At the ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat today, the cheque handover was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Ali Sabry PC, Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ms. Aruni Wijewardena, and a delegation of senior officials from the Palestinian Embassy in Sri Lanka.

(President’s Media)