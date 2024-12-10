Sri Lanka Government approves Rs. 9,375 monthly allowance for small fishing boats

The Cabinet of Ministers in Sri Lanka has approved an allowance of Rs. 9,375 per month for small fishing boat owners who use kerosene as fuel.

This allowance will be effective from November 1, 2024, for a period of five months.

The decision was announced today (December 10) by Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Nalinda Jayatissa during a media briefing.

This initiative aims to restore the fisheries industry and minimize the impact of the ongoing economic crisis on the sector. The allowance will be provided to small fishing boats registered with the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

In addition to this allowance, owners of kerosene-powered small vessels will receive a Rs. 25 per liter subsidy for kerosene, applicable for up to 15 liters per day, for a maximum of 25 days per month. Similarly, owners of diesel-powered boats continue to benefit from a Rs. 25 per liter subsidy for diesel.

The subsidy program began on October 1, 2024, as part of the government’s effort to support the fishing industry by reducing operational costs.

Minister Jayatissa emphasized that the primary objective of this program is to alleviate the challenges faced by small boat owners during the economic crisis while ensuring the sustainability of the fisheries sector.