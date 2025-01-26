Sri Lanka President directs ministers to respond to public calls
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed all ministers and members of parliament to respond to phone calls whenever possible.
He also emphasized the importance of listening to public concerns during these calls and taking immediate action to address their issues.
It is understood that the President made these remarks during a meeting with the ruling party’s parliamentary group.
Various allegations have been raised against some government ministers and MPs for failing to respond to phone calls from the public and journalists.
In response to these complaints, government sources indicated that the President issued the instructions to ensure better communication and accountability.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President issues extraordinary gazette on vehicle imports January 27, 2025
- Sri Lanka targets $36 Billion in export revenue by 2030 under new national policy January 27, 2025
- Air Vice Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe appointed new SLAF commander January 27, 2025
- Ex-Minister Piyankara Jayaratne faces three corruption cases filed by CIABOC January 27, 2025
- 2,300 centers to be set up for Sri Lanka’s e-NIC information collection January 27, 2025
Recently I experienced no reply from his own Ministry’s Digital Economy’s Deputy Ministrier, including the higher ups failed to answer the emails sent on a sensible issues.
If you could kindly share your email or WhatsApp contact, I can share proofs.