Sri Lanka to review court security after Ganemulla Sanjeewa’s assassination

Posted by Editor on February 20, 2025 - 9:51 am

The Ministry of Public Security in Sri Lanka states that attention has been drawn to conducting trials related to organized criminals currently in custody on various charges outside the courts.

Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, mentioned that discussions are scheduled to be held with the Ministry of Justice regarding this matter.

Expressing his views to a private media institution, the minister made these remarks in response to the shooting incident that took place yesterday (February 19) at the Hulftsdorp Court Complex in Colombo, which resulted in the death of notorious underworld figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa.’

He stated that security personnel had been deployed according to proper procedures at the time of the shooting within the Hulftsdorp Court premises.

The Minister further noted that security officers are not authorized to use firearms inside the court and that lawyers are not subjected to security checks upon entry.

He also emphasized that if there were any weaknesses in the security screening process for individuals entering the court premises, strict measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Accordingly, Minister Ananda Wijepala stated that his ministry aims to strengthen public security plans based on intelligence reports.

Meanwhile, Prisons Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake mentioned that an investigation into the incident is being conducted by assigning an Assistant Prisons Commissioner through the Department of Prisons.

He further stated that, in addition, a preliminary investigation has already been initiated by the Colombo Remand Prison.