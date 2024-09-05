Sri Lankan President removes four state ministers with immediate effect

Posted by Editor on September 5, 2024 - 7:35 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has immediately removed four State Ministers from their positions.

Accordingly, State Minister of Ports and Aviation Services Premalal Jayasekara, State Minister of Power and Energy Indika Anuruddha, State Minister of Agriculture Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva, and State Minister of Highways Siripala Gamlath have been removed from their respective positions with immediate effect.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that this decision was made using the authority granted to the President under Article 47(3)(a) of the Sri Lankan Constitution.