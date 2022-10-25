Oct 25 2022 October 25, 2022 October 25, 2022 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka’s Election Commision says it can’t make decisions regarding Dual Citizen MPs

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka does not have the ability to make decisions regarding Dual Citizenship, Election Commission Chairman Nimal G. Punchihewa said.

Punchihewa said that the fact of being a dual citizen or a citizen is not mentioned in the nomination paper, so it is not the task of the Election Commission to search for it.

