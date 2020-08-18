An individual, who had attempted to offer Rs.200,000 as bribe to the OIC of Dompe Police, has been taken into custody by the Bribery Commission.

The arrestee is a resident of Petiyagoda area in Kelaniya.

He has reportedly tried to prevent legal action against 02 suspects who was arrested in possession of 1kg of cannabis.

Meanwhile, a former employee of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs. 26,000 to arrange a transfer for a current employee at the labour office.

The arrest was made based on the information received by the Public Relations Division of the Presidential Secretariat.

The suspect was caught in the act, while he was accepting Rs. 21,000 of the sum he demanded.

In another development, a planning office of the Urban Development Authority’s Matale district branch was taken into custody for accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000.

It is reported that he had solicited this bribe to prepare the documents required to obtain the approval to fill a land.

(Source: Ada Derana)