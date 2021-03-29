Those who voted the present administration also responsible for system failure: Sajith

The 6.9 million people who voted the present administration into power is also responsible for the failure of systems in the country in addition to those in the government itself, Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

Mr. Premadasa who was speaking during the mobile service in Tissamaharama, said “The 6.9 million people voted this government into power in order to put country’s systems in place.“however the systems have fallen today,” he said.

“The people today have been forced to consume New Year delicacies made out of contaminated edible oil which carries a high risk of cancer. This is because contaminated edible coconut oil which was imported recently have already reached the market. Health authorities and the Department of Customs are responsible for it,” he said.

“There is a connection between the sugar scam and the importation of contaminated oil,“Mr. Premadasa also said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)