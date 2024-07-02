Three Sri Lankans arrested in India for ₹40 crore Methamphetamine smuggling attempt

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2024 - 10:16 am

The Hindu reports that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Chennai has dismantled a drug trafficking network, arresting nine suspects, including three Sri Lankan nationals, and seizing ₹40 crore worth of methamphetamine in two separate cases.

The network’s mastermind was operating from Central Prison, Puzhal.

On June 11, NCB officers arrested two Sri Lankan nationals, including a juvenile, who were attempting to smuggle methamphetamine from Chennai to Sri Lanka.

Further investigation led to the arrest of another Sri Lankan national at the Mandapam refugee camp, and two individuals in Chennai: a woman named Krishnakumari and Mohammed Rizaludeen.

They seized a total of 1.47 kg of methamphetamine and ₹1.5 crore in cash.

The investigation revealed that the network’s kingpin, Kasilingam, had already been arrested in a 2021 case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

He was coordinating the smuggling operation by communicating with his wife, Krishnakumari, from inside Central Jail, Puzhal. Kasilingam was formally arrested on June 25.

In another case, NCB officers recently intercepted a car near Peters Road, Royapettah, suspected of transporting methamphetamine. They arrested three individuals and recovered 2.7 kg of methamphetamine.

The drugs were sourced from Moreh (Manipur). The NCB said further investigation is ongoing.