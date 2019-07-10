The Welimada police have handed over a person who underwent weapons training with Zahran Hashim in Hambantota, to the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID)

Zahran led a group of suicide bombers responsible for the Easter Sunday carnage.

Police headquarters spokesperson, Superintendent Ruwan Gunasekera told The Island that the 21-year-old suspect Sahul Hameed Hisbullah of Baduriya road, Silmiyapura, Welimada had been arrested by the Welimada police on June 15. Following investigations, the suspect had been handed over to the TID yesterday (09), the official said.

Attorney at law Gunasekera said that in addition to Hisbullah, Rasanayakapura police handed over another suspect, 41-year-old Raj Gopal Mudiyanselage Ismail Mohamadu Nazeer, also arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks to the TID. The suspect had undergone training with Zahran at Blackpool in Nuwara Eliya, SP Gunasekera said, revealing that the suspect was taken in on May 1 by the Nikaweratiya police and then handed over to Rasanayakapura police.

Meanwhile, the TID yesterday arrested 29 year old person Mohammadu Mukthar Asif Razak following investigations conducted into Easter Sunday attacks. According to Gunasekera, the suspect had received weapons training at Aruppola, Nuwara Eliya with Zahran and was connected with Zahran. The suspect was taken from his Peradeniya home. Police headquarters said that the suspects were being held under the PTA.

SP Gunasekera told The Island that Zahran’s wife, too, was also being held under the PTA as she was directly involved in the activities of the National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ).

Responding to another query, the police spokesman pointed out how she was apprehended following suicide blasts triggered by NTJ members after being trapped at a hideout in Sainthamarudu, Kalmunai in the Ampara District on April 26.

(Source: The Island – By Shamindra Ferdinando)