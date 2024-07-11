Train strike in Sri Lanka called off

July 11, 2024 - 9:25 pm

The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union (SLRSMU) has decided to call off their ongoing train strike starting tonight (July 11).

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that if they report to work, the letters issued stating they were ‘considered to have left the service’ will be withdrawn.

