Train strike in Sri Lanka called off
Posted by Editor on July 11, 2024 - 9:25 pm
The Sri Lanka Railways Station Masters’ Union (SLRSMU) has decided to call off their ongoing train strike starting tonight (July 11).
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardena says that if they report to work, the letters issued stating they were ‘considered to have left the service’ will be withdrawn.
See the letters work…this is the only language (or rather medicine) that can work for wild-cat industrial actions like this.