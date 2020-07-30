The UNP faction led by Ranil Wickremesinghe is trying to scare and mislead UNP Local Government members who are supporting the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) at the General Election, former Minister Ranjith Maddumabandara said yesterday.

Maddumabandara pointed out this UNP gang that has struck a deal with Rajapaksas is scaring SJB supporters saying that their party memberships would be revoked.

Maddumabandara made these observations at a press brief held at SJB headquarters yesterday (29) morning.

“This is the last week prior to the general election. This gang that has struck a deal with the Rajapaksas is saying that they have removed us and Local Government members from our party membership. If this is the case, we would like to ask them for a list of persons who have been removed. Come out with the names. If they are to cancel our memberships, they have to carry out an impartial examination from every part. Without such an examination, they cannot remove anybody. We have sought legal assistance from a special team of the President’s Counsels to take this matter to the courts again. This gang is just trying to scare the SJB supporters. They also see it as a way to grab the votes of many SJB supporters. After the General Election, if anybody is going anywhere, that would be this small gang that would be removed from the party,” Maddumabandara pointed out.

Meanwhile, Maddumabandara stated that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya denies the Committee Report on the use of the Central Cultural Fund during the Yahapalana regime.

Maddumabandara said, “This is a false accusation. The fund was not misused in anyways. If a Committee is carrying out an inquiry it is supposed to question the accused persons as well. But, none of those persons were questioned regarding this matter. So, we believe that this Committee does not value transparency. This is just a move to sling mud at Sajith Premadasa. Both gangs of thieves have now joined hands and are leveling baseless accusations against Sajith Premadasa.”

Former Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne accused the government of cutting down on health facilities offered during the Yahapalana regime and urged the government to provide full funds for the healthcare of the people.

Senaratne also urged the government not to succumb to the pressures imposed by the drug market mafia.

