No-Faith Motion against Ravi handed over

The Joint Opposition says a no-confidence motion against Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ravi Karunanayake, has been submitted.

Parliamentarian Bandula Gunawardane said the no-confidence motion has been submitted with the signatures of 32 members of parliament. He further noted that the no-confidence motion was submitted to the Parliament Chief of Staff Neil Iddawela on Thursday evening.

Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawala confirmed that a No Confidence Motion had been received against the Minister.