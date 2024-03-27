Namal Rajapaksa appointed SLPP National Organizer
Posted by Editor on March 27, 2024 - 4:30 pm
MP Namal Rajapaksa has been unanimously elected as the national organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), replacing the previous national organizer, Basil Rajapaksa.
The new appointment was made during the SLPP’s executive committee meeting convened today (March 27) at the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s official residence on Wijerama Road in Colombo.
Additionally, the SLPP appointed its disciplinary committee and arbitration committee at the same meeting.
State Minister D.V. Chanaka communicated this to media persons following the meeting.
The clout of the R Family and SLPP in the body politic of the Nation has rapidly dwindled following the tragic collapse of the GR Government in July 2022.
The MP’s representing the SLPP, collectively have more social influence than the party itself.