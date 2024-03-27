Namal Rajapaksa appointed SLPP National Organizer

MP Namal Rajapaksa has been unanimously elected as the national organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), replacing the previous national organizer, Basil Rajapaksa.

The new appointment was made during the SLPP’s executive committee meeting convened today (March 27) at the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa’s official residence on Wijerama Road in Colombo.

Additionally, the SLPP appointed its disciplinary committee and arbitration committee at the same meeting.

State Minister D.V. Chanaka communicated this to media persons following the meeting.