Nathasha Edirisooriya remanded till June 7
Posted in Local News
Nathasha Edirisooriya, who was arrested over her remarks on Buddhism was remanded until June 7 by the Fort Magistrate court today (May 28).
Nathasha was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last night while attempting to leave the country.
A prominent Lawyer representing Natasha requested bail subject to any condition imposed. But the Magistrate refused. So, she will be remanded till 7 June. In a way, this is good because she will have ample time to get ready for the next round of so called standing Comedy. This is a blessing in disguise,