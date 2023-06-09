Jun 09 2023 June 9, 2023 June 9, 2023 1Comment by Administrator

Sri Lanka must protect the right to freedom of expression

Julie J. Chung – U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has noted that the country must protect the right to freedom of expression.

U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung said that at the Core of every democracy is the right to freedom of expression for every citizen.

She further added, “The protection of this fundamental right must continue to be a cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s efforts to rebuild a stable, secure and prosperous future for all Sri Lankans.

