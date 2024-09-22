Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election: Counting of second-preference votes begins

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2024 - 1:33 pm

The Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, has officially announced the commencement of counting second-preference votes for the two leading candidates in Sri Lanka’s 2024 presidential election.

This decision was made due to the current status of the vote count.

Rathnayake stated that all other candidates, except for National People’s Power (NPP) candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa, have been eliminated from the race.

This announcement was made during a special media briefing held shortly before. He further explained that since no candidate secured the required percentage of votes in the initial count, the second-preference votes from the remaining ballot papers will now be counted for Dissanayake and Premadasa to determine the final outcome.

Under Sri Lanka’s electoral rules, voters can rank their second and third-choice candidates. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the second-preference votes are added to the totals of the two leading candidates to determine the winner.

Accordingly, for the first time in Sri Lankan history, the counting of second-preference votes in a presidential election has commenced.