Another suspect arrested in ‘Club Wasantha’ murder case

Posted by Editor on August 7, 2024 - 3:16 pm

A suspect wanted for the shooting and killing of two individuals, including Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as ‘Club Wasantha,’ has been arrested by the Western Province (South) Crimes Division of the Sri Lanka Police.

The 36-year-old suspect from Dharga Town was apprehended yesterday (August 6) at the Southern Expressway service area and taken to the Athurugiriya Police Station. He is accused of aiding and abetting in the murders.

Investigations revealed that before the crime, the suspect rented a house for the perpetrators and arranged a van to transport the two shooters and weapons from Ambalangoda to Athurugiriya.

Information from the arrested suspects indicated that the bus used by the shooters to escape along the Southern Expressway had been sold to someone in Kataragama.

The bus was seized yesterday by Western Province (South) Crimes Division officers and handed over to the Athurugiriya Police.

So far, eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting, and Athurugiriya Police are continuing their investigations.

The shooting occurred during the opening ceremony of a tattoo and piercing studio near the Clock Tower in Athurugiriya around 10:00 AM on July 8, 2024.

Six people were rushed to the Homagama Hospital and Colombo National Hospital after the incident.

Police later confirmed that 55-year-old businessman Surendra Wasantha Perera and a 38-year-old man died from their injuries.

Popular singer K. Sujeewa and Club Wasantha’s wife were among the four injured.

